Jhabua Collector Yogesh Bharsat Inspects Hospital, Stresses Patient Care; Focus On Efficiency, Hygiene And Service Quality |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat inspected the district hospital on Tuesday and reviewed health services, administrative arrangements, and patient facilities.

During the visit, he toured various wards and departments and issued directions to improve efficiency and service quality.

He first inspected the OPD registration counter and directed officials to streamline the patient registration process to reduce waiting time. He then visited the emergency ward and instructed staff to ensure round-the-clock services with adequate manpower and functional medical equipment.

At the maternity ward, Dr Bharsat stressed maintaining hygiene, ensuring patient privacy and strengthening maternal and child healthcare services. He also reviewed the functioning of the blood bank and directed improvements in storage and supply systems.

During the inspection of the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC), he evaluated treatment and nutrition services for malnourished children and called for better monitoring and care. In the sickle cell ward and geriatric ward, he stressed the need for sensitive and timely treatment. He also reviewed the Ayushman Card office and instructed the simplification of procedures for beneficiaries.

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The Collector further inspected cleanliness standards across the hospital and directed regular monitoring to maintain hygiene. He interacted with patients and their families to gather feedback and assured necessary improvements. Officials, including SDO Mahesh Mandloi and CMHO Dr BS Baghel, were present during the visit.