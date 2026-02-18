 MP News: Collector Reviews Facilities At Anganwadi Centre In Jhabua
The CHO reported that out of 24 children scheduled for vaccination, only two were vaccinated. Among 146 identified pregnant women, 25 were high-risk and five of 22 newly registered women missed ANC checkups. The collector expressed displeasure over the lack of timely mobilization by ASHA workers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Collector Reviews Facilities At Anganwadi Centre In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neha Meena on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of the VHSND (Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Day) session at the Vadlipada Anganwadi centre and visited Kharakui Anganwadi centre to assess facilities and services.

After looking at the Kharakui centre, operating in a dilapidated building, she directed concerned officials to relocate Anganwadi centres to safe and rented facilities immediately.

At Vadlipada, she reviewed ANC registration, vaccination status, high-risk pregnant women monitoring and the condition of enrolled children, including SAM, MAM and SUW categories.

She also checked online entries on U-WIN and Nutrition Tracker, tasted children’s meals and instructed proper provision of food. She directed detailed reports from the Chief Medical and Health Officer. Officials including Dr BS Baghel and RS Baghel were present.

