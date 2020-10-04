JEE Advanced 2020: From result dates to top institutes for counselling; here's all you need to know

Indore: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2020 will be announced by the IIT Delhi online on October 5 on the official website, as notified on the official website of the entrance examination. Aspirants will be required to enter their details like registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email id to check JEE Advanced results.
The exam conducting authority will also send a text message on the registered mobile number of every student who attempted the examination regarding the declaration of the JEE Advanced 2020 result.
Candidates must note that this year they will not receive any hard copies of their rank cards. The result copy must be downloaded from the official website after the result announcement.
JEE Advanced 2020 result will include the qualifying status, scores and All India Rank (AIR) of candidates who have appeared for the exam.
An aspirant's score in Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered while calculating JEE Advanced rank.
How to Check JEE Advanced 2020 Results?
· Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2020
· Enter your JEE Advanced 2020 registration, DOB (Date of Birth), Mobile Number and Email ID
· After entering your details, click on the 'Submit' button
· Your JEE Advanced 2020 result will be displayed
· Go through your result carefully, download, save and take print out for future use
Top institutes to apply for in counselling
For students help, we asked JEE mentor for suggesting top preference list of institutes to consider for admissions. The choice filling for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs & GFTIs in joint seat allocation counselling conducted by JOSAA.
“This preference order is only a suggestion from experts. Students should change college’s preference order according to your priority and interest in colleges and branches, after that students must fill your colleges in JOSAA counselling,” JEE mentor Kamal Sharma said.
Top institutes in the country
1 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
3 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
4 Indian Institute of Technology Madras
5 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
6 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
7 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
8 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
9 Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi
10 Indian Institute of Technology Indore
11 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
12 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
13 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
14 Indian Institute of Technology Rajasthan
15 Indian School of Mines Dhanbad
16 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
17 Indian Institute of Technology Patna
18 National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
19 National Institute of Technology, Warangal
20 National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
21 Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
22 Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
23 Indian Institute of Technology Goa
24 Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
25 Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
26 National Institute of Technology Calicut
27 National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
28 Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad
29 Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai
30 Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
31 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad
32 National Institute of Technology,Surat
33 Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
34 Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal
35 Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi
36 Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh
37 National Institute of Technology Delhi
38 Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology,Jalandhar
39 National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra
40 National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
41 National Institute of Technology Hamirpur
42 National Institute of Technology Durgapur
43 National Institute of Technology Agartala
44 National Institute of Technology Goa
45 Pt. Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacture Jabalpur
46 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kota, Rajasthan
47 National Institute of Technology Patna
48 National Institute of Technology Raipur
49 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, District Howrah
50 National Institute of Technology, Silchar
51 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology & Management Gwalior
52 National Institute of Technology Puducherry
53 National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand
54 University of Hyderabad
55 Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi
56 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Lucknow
57 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli
58 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Guwahati
59 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Pune
60 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Surat
61 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Nagpur
62 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bhopal
63 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, (IIIT), Kancheepuram
64 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Raichur,Karnataka
65 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh
66 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana
67 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Vadodara, Gujrat
68 National Institute of Technology, Srinagar
69 National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh
70 National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh
71 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una, Himachal Pradesh
72 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Ranchi
73 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Dharwad
74 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Agartala
75 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kalyani, West Bengal
76 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kottayam
77 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kurnool
78 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bhagalpur
79 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Vadodara International Campus Diu (IIITVICD)
80 National Institute of Technology Sikkim
81 National Institute of Technology, Manipur
82 National Institute of Technology, Mizoram
83 National Institute of Technology Meghalaya
84 National Institute of Technology Nagaland
85 International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur
86 International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar
87 Indian Institute of Information Technology Manipur
88 Assam University, Silchar
89 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, Jammu & Kashmir
90 J.K. Institute of Applied Physics & Technology, Department of Electronics & Communication, University of Allahabad
91 School of Engineering, Tezpur University, Napaam, Tezpur
92 Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology
93 Institute of Technology, Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur
94 Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, Bhadohi
95 Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
96 Central University of Rajasthan, Rajasthan
97 Central Institute of Technology Kokrajar, Assam
98 National Institute of Foundry & Forge Technology, Hatia, Ranchi
99 Pondicherry Engineering College, Puducherry
100 Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Management-Ahmedabad
101 Ghani Khan Choudhary Institute of Engineering and Technology, Malda, West Bengal
102 HNB Garhwal University Srinagar (Garhwal)
103 School of Engineering & Technology, Mizoram University, Aizawl
104 Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur, Tamil Naidu.
105 National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Aurangabad (Maharashtra)
106 North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, Nirjuli (Itanagar), Arunachal Pradesh
107 National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Sonipat, Haryana
