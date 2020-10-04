JEE Advanced 2020: From result dates to top institutes for counselling; here's all you need to know

Indore: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2020 will be announced by the IIT Delhi online on October 5 on the official website, as notified on the official website of the entrance examination. Aspirants will be required to enter their details like registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email id to check JEE Advanced results.

The exam conducting authority will also send a text message on the registered mobile number of every student who attempted the examination regarding the declaration of the JEE Advanced 2020 result.

Candidates must note that this year they will not receive any hard copies of their rank cards. The result copy must be downloaded from the official website after the result announcement.

JEE Advanced 2020 result will include the qualifying status, scores and All India Rank (AIR) of candidates who have appeared for the exam.

An aspirant's score in Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered while calculating JEE Advanced rank.

How to Check JEE Advanced 2020 Results?

· Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2020

· Enter your JEE Advanced 2020 registration, DOB (Date of Birth), Mobile Number and Email ID

· After entering your details, click on the 'Submit' button

· Your JEE Advanced 2020 result will be displayed

· Go through your result carefully, download, save and take print out for future use

Top institutes to apply for in counselling

For students help, we asked JEE mentor for suggesting top preference list of institutes to consider for admissions. The choice filling for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs & GFTIs in joint seat allocation counselling conducted by JOSAA.

“This preference order is only a suggestion from experts. Students should change college’s preference order according to your priority and interest in colleges and branches, after that students must fill your colleges in JOSAA counselling,” JEE mentor Kamal Sharma said.

Top institutes in the country

1 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

4 Indian Institute of Technology Madras

5 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

6 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

7 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

9 Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi

10 Indian Institute of Technology Indore

11 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

12 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

13 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

14 Indian Institute of Technology Rajasthan

15 Indian School of Mines Dhanbad

16 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

17 Indian Institute of Technology Patna

18 National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

19 National Institute of Technology, Warangal

20 National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

21 Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

22 Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

23 Indian Institute of Technology Goa

24 Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

25 Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

26 National Institute of Technology Calicut

27 National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

28 Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

29 Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai

30 Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

31 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad

32 National Institute of Technology,Surat

33 Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur

34 Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal

35 Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi

36 Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh

37 National Institute of Technology Delhi

38 Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology,Jalandhar

39 National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra

40 National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

41 National Institute of Technology Hamirpur

42 National Institute of Technology Durgapur

43 National Institute of Technology Agartala

44 National Institute of Technology Goa

45 Pt. Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacture Jabalpur

46 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kota, Rajasthan

47 National Institute of Technology Patna

48 National Institute of Technology Raipur

49 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, District Howrah

50 National Institute of Technology, Silchar

51 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology & Management Gwalior

52 National Institute of Technology Puducherry

53 National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand

54 University of Hyderabad

55 Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

56 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Lucknow

57 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli

58 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Guwahati

59 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Pune

60 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Surat

61 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Nagpur

62 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bhopal

63 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, (IIIT), Kancheepuram

64 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Raichur,Karnataka

65 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh

66 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana

67 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Vadodara, Gujrat

68 National Institute of Technology, Srinagar

69 National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh

70 National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh

71 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una, Himachal Pradesh

72 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Ranchi

73 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Dharwad

74 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Agartala

75 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kalyani, West Bengal

76 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kottayam

77 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kurnool

78 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bhagalpur

79 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Vadodara International Campus Diu (IIITVICD)

80 National Institute of Technology Sikkim

81 National Institute of Technology, Manipur

82 National Institute of Technology, Mizoram

83 National Institute of Technology Meghalaya

84 National Institute of Technology Nagaland

85 International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur

86 International Institute of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar

87 Indian Institute of Information Technology Manipur

88 Assam University, Silchar

89 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, Jammu & Kashmir

90 J.K. Institute of Applied Physics & Technology, Department of Electronics & Communication, University of Allahabad

91 School of Engineering, Tezpur University, Napaam, Tezpur

92 Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology

93 Institute of Technology, Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur

94 Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, Bhadohi

95 Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar

96 Central University of Rajasthan, Rajasthan

97 Central Institute of Technology Kokrajar, Assam

98 National Institute of Foundry & Forge Technology, Hatia, Ranchi

99 Pondicherry Engineering College, Puducherry

100 Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Management-Ahmedabad

101 Ghani Khan Choudhary Institute of Engineering and Technology, Malda, West Bengal

102 HNB Garhwal University Srinagar (Garhwal)

103 School of Engineering & Technology, Mizoram University, Aizawl

104 Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur, Tamil Naidu.

105 National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Aurangabad (Maharashtra)

106 North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, Nirjuli (Itanagar), Arunachal Pradesh

107 National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Sonipat, Haryana