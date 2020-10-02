UPSC Exam 2020: Facilitation centres at bus stand, railway stations and airport for aspirants in Bhopal

BHOPAL: District administration has made facilitation centres at the railway stations, bus stands and airport for the UPSC aspirants coming to the capital city to take the exams. Besides these help centres a dedicated control room will also remain active on October 3 and 4.

The UPSC exam that is scheduled on October 4 will be held at 59 centres in Bhopal. Candidates from across the state are expected to reach the state capital to appear in the prestigious exam.

Facilitation centres have been made at the Nadra bus stand, ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminus) and Halalpura bus stand. Such centres have been also made at Habibganj and Bhopal railway station besides a centre at the Raja Bhoj airport.

Information about the exam centres like their location, distance and means of transportation could be gathered at these places.