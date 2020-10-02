UPSC Exam 2020: Facilitation centres at bus stand, railway stations and airport for aspirants in Bhopal

BHOPAL: District administration has made facilitation centres at the railway stations, bus stands and airport for the UPSC aspirants coming to the capital city to take the exams. Besides these help centres a dedicated control room will also remain active on October 3 and 4.
The UPSC exam that is scheduled on October 4 will be held at 59 centres in Bhopal. Candidates from across the state are expected to reach the state capital to appear in the prestigious exam.
Facilitation centres have been made at the Nadra bus stand, ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminus) and Halalpura bus stand. Such centres have been also made at Habibganj and Bhopal railway station besides a centre at the Raja Bhoj airport.
Information about the exam centres like their location, distance and means of transportation could be gathered at these places.
Commissioner, Kavindra Kiyawat said that a dedicated control room for UPSC aspirants will remain in service on October 3 and 4. Phone numbers of the control room are 0755-2540772 and 0755-279096. These numbers will remain active from 6 AM to 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.
According to official figures 22,372 aspirants will take the exam. The candidates have been instructed to reach their exam centre an hour before the scheduled time and entry in the centre will be stopped ten minutes before the time given in schedule.
Candidates appearing for the exams have to carry their entry card, i-card and a photograph. Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, smart phones etc will not be allowed inside the centre.
Safety guidelines related to Covid-19 should be ensured and if a candidate forgot to bring a mask, he will be provided one at the centre. They can carry a 50 ml sanitizer bottle along with them. Seating arrangements have been made considering the social distancing norm.