Jawara Visarjan Turns Chaotic As Bees Attack Devotees In MP's Dewas, 20 Injured | AI-Generated

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): More than 20 people were injured after a swarm of bees attacked devotees during Jawara Visarjan in Rajoda village of MP's Dewas district on Tuesday morning. The incident took place around 9 am, causing panic among people gathered for the ritual. Several people were stung by the bees and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Others ran to escape the attack, leaving the area in chaos as the religious procession was disrupted.

According to villagers, five to six people entered a well to bathe during the immersion ritual. A beehive was located just above the well, and water splashes reportedly reached it, disturbing the bees.

Within moments, the bees swarmed towards the devotees, creating chaos as people scrambled to escape. Several participants sustained multiple stings, while others ran for shelter.

Villagers said 11 injured people were admitted to a private hospital, while two others received treatment at a government hospital. Earlier reports suggested that more than six people had been admitted to the district hospital.

Around a dozen others also suffered bee stings but returned home after their condition was found to be relatively stable.

Block Medical Officer said that the injured were recovering and their condition was not serious. Medical teams provided necessary treatment to those affected.

DJ Music Also Suspected

Meanwhile, villagers suspected that loud music from a DJ system accompanying the immersion procession might also have disturbed the beehive located on a nearby tree. However, the exact trigger remains unclear, with both water splashes and loud music being cited as possible reasons.

The unexpected attack disrupted the religious ceremony and left villagers frightened. The incident also highlighted the risks posed by beehives near crowded religious gatherings.