Bee Attack During Tiranga Yatra In MP's Dewas Leaves Around A Dozen Injured | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Tiranga Yatra in Dewas’ was briefly disrupted after a swarm of bees attacked people taking part in the procession on Friday.

The yatra took place in the Vijayaganj Mandi area, where a sudden attack of bees led to panic and people started running here and there.

According to BJP district general secretary Vijay Singh Pawar, a DJ vehicle taking part in the yatra hit a tree that had a beehive on it. The impact disturbed the bees, causing them to attack people nearby.

The sudden bee attack caused panic during the Tiranga Yatra for some time, with people seen running around to protect themselves. Around a dozen people were injured after being stung by bees.

Four of the injured were taken to the Dewas District Hospital for treatment, while others were treated at hospitals in and around the Vijayaganj Mandi area. People present at the spot helped the injured and took them to hospitals for immediate treatment.

Four Taken To District Hospital

Four of the injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment, while others were treated at hospitals in and around the Vijayaganj Mandi area.

People present at the spot helped those injured in the bee attack and took them for medical treatment.

The incident disrupted the Tiranga Yatra for some time before the situation was brought under control.

BJP Leaders Reach Hospital

After receiving information about the incident, several BJP leaders reached the Dewas District Hospital on the instructions of Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Puar.

Those who visited included Dewas Municipal Corporation chairman Ravi Jain, MIC members Ganesh Patel, Naveen Solanki, Chintu Raghuvanshi, Durgesh Agrawal and Vijay Singh Pawar, along with other BJP leaders.

They met the injured and asked about their condition. They also spoke to the hospital management and requested proper treatment for those injured.

The Tiranga Yatra was affected for a short time due to the sudden bee attack, but the situation was brought under control soon.