Jabalpur Residents Hold Tiranga Yatra In Swollen Narmada River; Dam Gates Could Open Any Time As Water Level Rises

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmada River is witnessing strong currents due to heavy rainfall in its eastern catchment area. Consequently, pushing up the water level of the Bargi Reservoir—part of the Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Sagar Project.

According to information, the dam gates could be opened any time to manage the water flow. Dam authorities have urged people living near the Narmada's riverbanks to remain alert and maintain a safe distance from the river.

The water level was recorded at 420.15 metres at 8:00 AM on Friday (August 14). Currently, the dam's usable water capacity stands at 2,492 MCM, or 78.36%.

Despite authorities’ warning that dam gates could be opened at any time, residents held a Tiranga Yatra in the swollen Narmada River in Jabalpur, raising serious safety concerns.#MPNews | #TirangaYatra | #FPJ pic.twitter.com/0waMfROqCM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 14, 2026

Dangerous! Residents hold rally in overflowing waters.

Residents, despite the warning, held a Tiranga Yatra in the swollen Narmada waters. Participants ranged from 5-year-old children to 80-year-old citizens. They were spotted holding the tricolour flag in shoulder-deep waters. The yatra was conducted from Gwarighat to Tilwara Ghat.

1,000 Cumecs of Water May Be Released Within 24 Hours

At present, the inflow of water into the dam is 760 cumecs. Based on the Meteorological Department's forecast and rainfall in the catchment area, approximately 1,000 cumecs of water are likely to be released from the dam over the next 24 hours.

Water Level at Narmada Ghats to Rise by 3 to 4 Feet

Once the dam gates are opened, the water level at the Narmada riverbanks (ghats) is expected to rise by approximately 3 to 4 feet. People have therefore been advised to maintain a safe distance from the riverbanks and riparian zones.

Dam authorities have appealed to the public to avoid visiting the Narmada ghats or taking risks near the river once the notification about the opening of the gates is received.