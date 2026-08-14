Madhya Pradesh August 14, 2026 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely In Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol & Other Eastern Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong monsoon system has become active in the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh-- Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions. There is a heavy rain alert here on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Department, 12 districts - Sagar, Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindauri, Anuppur, Shahdol, Katni, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli may receive 4 inches or more rain in the next 24 hours.

Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Siwini, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Umaria, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwadi may experience heavy or light rain.

Weathermen says a low pressure area became active in the Bay of Bengal on the morning of August 12 and turned into a depression on the morning of August 13. This system is moving towards West Bengal and Jharkhand in north-west direction.

Due to its effect, Monsoon Turf will remain active and heavy rains are likely to continue in Madhya Pradesh for the next few days. Heavy to very heavy rain may occur in the eastern part.

20.4 inches of rain in the state so far

According to the weather center, Madhya Pradesh has received 524.8 mm ie 20.4 inches of rain so far-- a little over 2.5% inches less than the normal rainfall of 23.5 inches so far.

In the eastern part of the state - Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions, there has been less rain by 19%. Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Dindauri, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Mandla, Mauganj, Narsinghpur, Niwadi, Pandhurna, Panna, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Siwini, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh and Umaria have received less rain from 5% to 53%.

At the same time, in the western part of Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Betul, Datia, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Morena, Mandsaur, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Raisen, Ratlam, Shajapur, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Ujjain and Vidisha, 3% to 47% less water has fallen than the average.

According to the Meteorological Department, more than average rainfall has been recorded in Bhopal, Guna, Sehore, Rajgarh, Gwalior, Anuppur, Bhind, Burhanpur, Dewas, Barwani, Khandwa and Khargone.