Navratri Special Day-3: Devotees Throng Dewas Tekri Temple For Maa Chamunda And Maa Tulja Bhavani Darshan

Navratri Special Temple in Madhya Pradesh: Maa Chamunda Temple, Maa Tulja Bhavani Temple Dewas |

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: Thousands of devotees are visiting the Maa Chamunda Temple and Maa Tulja Bhavani Temple at Dewas Tekri during Navratri to offer prayers and attend aarti. The ancient shrines attract devotees throughout the year, with footfall rising significantly during the nine-day festival. The temples remain open 24 hours a day during Navratri, allowing devotees to seek blessings at any time.

Dewas Tekri Temple: Faith and Unique Traditions

Situated on a hill approximately 300 feet high, Mata Tekri houses two prominent shrines dedicated to Badi Mata Tulja Bhavani and Chhoti Mata Chamunda. The temples hold deep religious significance, with devotees praying for happiness, prosperity, family well-being and children.

When a devotee wishes for a child, a distinctive tradition involves offering five betel leaves, or paan, to Maa Tulja Bhavani to seek the blessing. According to local belief, if the offered leaves fall into a devotee's jholi, it is considered an auspicious sign of the goddess's blessings. Devotees whose prayers for the child are fulfilled often return to offer prayers in gratitude.

Another popular belief is that Maa Tulja Bhavani appears in three forms throughout the day: a youthful form in the morning, a young woman at noon and an elderly form in the evening.

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: Devotees visit the ancient Maa Chamunda and Maa Tulja Bhawani temples on the third day of Navratri to offer prayers and attend the morning aarti. The temples attract thousands of devotees during the festival and remain open 24 hours a day. https://t.co/VouYY0b4Tg — IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2026

Temple Rituals and Offerings

Apart from Maa Chamunda and Maa Tulja Bhavani, Mata Tekri features shrines dedicated to Maa Parvati, Kalika, Ashtabhuja, Annapurna, Ambey Mata and other deities.

The approximately one-kilometre parikrama route begins at the Maa Tulja Bhavani Temple and takes devotees past several shrines before reaching Maa Chamunda Temple, where Lord Hanuman and Kal Bhairav are also worshipped.

Offerings include coconuts, chunri, betel-leaf preparations, traditional suhaag items and other articles used in worship. Devotees experiencing difficulties with speech or walking sometimes offer silver replicas of tongues or feet, seeking the goddess's blessings.

The goddesses are also offered Chhappan Bhog, comprising 56 food items, five varieties of fruit and meetha bhajiya (sweet fritters). Devotees traditionally draw an inverted swastika while making a wish and an upright one after they believe it has been fulfilled. Local beliefs also associate the temple's water with relief from cough, although this is not a medically established treatment.

Read Also Who Is Goddess Chandraghanta Worshiped On The Third Day Of Shardiya Navratri?

Prasad and Bhojan Prasadi

Visitors can access bhojan prasadi at a prasadalaya near the Jain Temple on Mata Tekri for Rs. 30. The meal includes puri, sabzi and falahari khichdi. Normally open from 10 am to 8 pm, the facility operates round the clock during Navratri. Besan laddoos are available at the prasad counter, and moongfali chikki is also distributed as prasad.

How to Reach Dewas Tekri Temple

Devotees can reach the shrines by climbing approximately 300 steps or taking the Dewas Tekri Temple ropeway. The ropeway covers around 376 metres in approximately five and a half minutes. It operates 12 trolleys, each accommodating four passengers.

With its distinctive rituals, longstanding traditions and deep-rooted faith, Dewas Tekri remains a significant pilgrimage destination in Madhya Pradesh during Navratri, drawing devotees who come to seek blessings and express their gratitude to the goddesses.