Navratri 2026: MP's Dhar Garhkalika Temple Preserves Centuries-Old Royal Traditions, From 4 AM Aarti To Unique Rituals | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Sharadiya Navratri at the ancient Maa Garhkalika Devi Temple in Dhar is marked by centuries-old traditions linked with the Pawar dynasty. The day begins with 'Kankar Aarti' around 4 am, with devotees gathering amid drumbeats and chants.

During the nine days, the goddess's adornment remains unchanged and the temple stays open round the clock, according to published reports. On Dussehra, the goddess is bathed.

She is adorned with a 16-foot 'Navavari' sari, while devotees seek 'darshan' of the six-armed black-stone idol.

Goddess Garhkalika is considered the family deity of the Panwar dynasty and 18 clans, including Marathas, Kshatriyas and Brahmins. Devotees also follow a tradition of drawing an inverted 'swastika' while making a wish and a straight one after its fulfilment.

A visit to Bhairuji Temple is also considered significant, with devotees believing 'darshan' of the goddess is incomplete without paying obeisance there.

The temple's history is closely associated with Dhar's Panwar rulers. Yashwantrao Panwar, son of Meena Devi Panwar, wife of Maharaja Anand Rao Panwar III, built 150 steps leading to the temple between 1833 and 1857.

Its Darbar Hall displays portraits of Shrimant Udaji Rao Panwar II and Shrimant Maharaja Anand Rao Panwar IV. Udaji Rao Panwar II was adopted by Maharaja Anand Rao Panwar III in 1899 and crowned on Sep 9, 1907.

Anand Rao Panwar IV was adopted by Queen Mother Lakshmibai on Sep 1, 1926. Maharaja Hemendra Singh Panwar, crowned on Jan 15, 2015, was the dynasty's last ruler and died on Nov 6, 2023.