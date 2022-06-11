Jawad: Sakhlecha applauds unopposed election of sarpanch in two villages

Representative pic

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Friday was the last day for withdrawal of applications by claimants to the post of gram panchayat as well as janpad panchayat members. A Congress-backed representative withdrew the nomination paper to the post of member in janpad panchayat from ward no 2 that falls under Neemuch district panchayat.

The sarpanchs of two villages were elected unopposed. Chander Bhill was elected unopposed for the post of sarpanch in Ankali gram panchayat under Sarwaniya Maharaj Mandal while Sangeeta Bai Bhil has also been elected unopposed for the post of sarpanch in Phalasiya gram panchayat under Singoli mandal. On which, local MLA and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises & Science and Technology Omprakash Sakhlecha extended his warm wishes towards them while appreciating their move. Congratulating the newly elected sarpanchs, he said that such a harmonious development is the way to achieve samras panchayats and model villages.

The state government had earlier announced cash incentives to panchayats that elect their representatives unopposed, with an aim to encourage consensus and participation of all. Cash prizes would be given as encouragement to “Samras Panchayats” i.e. harmony panchayats that elect their representatives unopposed. Development projects of such panchayat will get priority. A slew of incentives has been announced for the gram panchayats that will not only elect their heads and members unopposed, but particularly elect women as sarpanch and panch unopposed.

