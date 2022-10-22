e-Paper Get App
Jaora: Damaged water pipeline restored

Action against the contractor was taken for negligence.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 09:03 PM IST
Jaora(Madhya Pradesh): A 12 inch long water pipeline from filter plant of the block office chowpatty tank was damaged by the contractor who is building an eight lane road from Sugar Mill, Jaora. While taking the matter seriously, municipal officer Lokesh Vijayvargiya (sub engineering), Mohd Yusuf Kadapa, district planning committee member Mustakim Mansoori and others immediately reached the spot. Here, they got the pipeline repaired within a short period of time so, that people do not face any problem during festivals. Action against the contractor was taken for negligence.

