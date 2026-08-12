Jain Saint’s Last Rites In Public Garden Sparks Controversy In Indore

Indore Jain Saint’s Last Rites In Public Garden Spark Controversy | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy erupted in Indore after the last rites of an 80-year-old Jain saint were performed inside a public garden without prior permission from municipal authorities.

The incident took place at Vidya Sagar Garden on Kesarbaug Road in the Annapurna police station area. The garden is located in Nemi Nagar Jain Colony under Ward No. 72 of the Indore Municipal Corporation.

According to officials, Jain saint Shulabhodhi Sagar Ji Maharaj was staying in the area during the ongoing Chaturmas religious period.

He passed away during his stay, following which members of the Digambar Jain community trust and organising committee conducted his last rites inside the municipal garden at around 6 am on Wednesday.

FP Photo

Residents raise objection

Soon after receiving information about the incident, local residents reached the spot and raised objections to the performance of funeral rites inside a public park.

Officials from the Indore Municipal Corporation said they received information about the matter around 7 am. During an inspection, they found that the last rites had already been completed inside the garden.

The civic body stated that no prior information, permission or official approval was taken before conducting the cremation in the public park.

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Complaint submitted to IMC

An official complaint, along with photographs of the site, has been submitted to the Garden Department of the Indore Municipal Corporation for review and further administrative action.

Authorities are examining the matter and will take action according to the applicable rules after reviewing the details.