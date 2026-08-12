32-Year-Old Assistant Professor Hangs Herself At Rented Apartment In Indore

32-Year-Old Assistant Professor Hanged Herself In Rented Room In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old assistant professor at a private college ended her life in Indore on Tuesday evening. She was found hanging inside her apartment.

No suicide note was recovered.

The incident occurred in her Rupayan apartment in Tukoganj area of Indore.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as Divya, daughter of Dilip Soni. She was found hanging inside her flat at Rupayan Apartments.

She lived there with a female friend and had been staying in the apartment for around two years. Divya was an assistant professor at Vikrant College and originally hailed from Chhatarpur.

Her roommate was away when the incident occurred. On returning late Tuesday evening, the roommate found the door had been unopened for a long time and alerted the police.

Officers reached the spot and found Divya inside. No suicide note was recovered.

Police informed her family and sent the body to MY Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

40-year-old bank employee succumbs to accident injuries

A similar case of death in Indore was reported where a 40-year-old private bank employee died during treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident in Indore’s Khudel area.

According to police, Gaurav Singh, son of Vijay Bahadur Singh and a resident of Nandanagar, was riding his motorcycle towards Devguradiya on June 24 when an unidentified vehicle hit his bike from behind.

Gaurav suffered serious injuries and was initially admitted to a private hospital. He was later referred to MY Hospital, where he died during treatment on Tuesday night.

Police said Gaurav’s parents had already passed away. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Police have registered a case and are searching for the unidentified vehicle and its driver.