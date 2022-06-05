Jabalpur: Police registers missing complaint of minor girl after 16 years of incident

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police has always been the talk of the town, be it about their claims or sometimes about their functioning.

Recently a bizarre incident in Jabalpur has brought to the fore the laxity of the police and the government too. The Gorakhpur police of Jabalpur on Sunday registered a missing case of a minor who went missing 16 years ago. The story of a 14-year-old innocent will leave everyone with goosebumps.

In 2006, a 14-year-old minor was kidnapped from the Gorakhpur police station area of ​​Jabalpur. The police had refused to register a case of kidnapping due to the violation of rules. But the father of the minor kept trying again and again.

After a long fight of 16 years, finally, the police has registered a case of kidnapping in this case and started the search for the minor.

In 2006, the family of one villager Sandeep Singh had shifted from Dindhori to Jabalpur seeking employment.

A few days later, their 14-year-old daughter suddenly disappeared from the house located in the Hathilal area. The locals looked for the girl in the nearby areas but to no. avail.

The compulsive and helpless father went straight to the police station, where the police just registered a missing complaint but did not help in the search for the minor girl.

The father kept on complaining for 16 years. Eventually, after pleading with the law and senior officials, the victim addressed a complaint to the CM helpline which brought the admin on toes and they registered a case.

Gorakhpur police station in-charge Shivesh Singh Baghel said that the Supreme Court while hearing a case in the year 2014, had ordered that 363 cases of kidnapping for minors should be registered in the cases of missing. In pursuance of the order, this case has been registered in the case of kidnapping from a missing person.

