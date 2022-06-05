Bhopal: Indore snatches title from Bhopal in Dr SM Khan Under-18 Cricket Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite star batsman Prarabdh Mishraís inning of a ton at the final, Indore took away the title of Dr SM Khan Under-18 Cricket Championship on Saturday by 37 runs.

The tournament was held at Faith Cricket Club in the state capital. Indore won the toss and chose to bat. First on the pitch, Indore hit 310 runs with the help of captain Madhav Tiwari's century. Ranveer Chandel partnered with Tiwari to hit 61 and 107 runs respectively.

Chasing the massive score, Bhopal lost the match by 37 runs, despite Prarabdh Mishraís century. Prarabdh maintained the streak of his performance hitting a 108 off 109 balls.

Indore skipper Madhav was declared Player of the Match. Dhruv Narayan Singh, President of Bhopal Division, Sanjeev Rao, Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Organisation, Raghavendra Singh Tomar and MD of Faith Group distributed the prizes among winners.