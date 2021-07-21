Jabalpur: 55-year-old man hangs self to death in ​​Jabalpur, kin accuses police of assault, harassment

Jabalpur: A 55-year-old man hanged himself to death in the Patan police station area of ​​Jabalpur. Kin staged a demonstration on the Jabalpur Damoh road accusing the police of harassing and assaulting him.

A video went viral in which a policeman is seen beating the deceased Suresh, 55, with a stick.

The deceased used to work in a shop in Patan. As per report, some grains had gone missing from the shop, regarding which the shop operator had complained to the police expressing doubt on all his employees. The police of Patan police station came to the shop to inquire. They questioned Suresh too during which a constable hit Suresh with a stick.