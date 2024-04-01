It’s BJP’s Damodar Agrawal Vs Cong's CP Joshi

Representative Image

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): After a long wait, the BJP has announced Damodar Agrawal as its candidate for the Bhilwara seat in Rajasthan. This decision comes after intense deliberation, especially since Bhilwara is the only seat in the state where the candidate was declared at the eleventh hour.

The decision to field Agrawal was not without its challenges. There was opposition from a faction of the Vecharik Parivar, who had recently thrown their support behind the independent MLA Ashok Kothari, a contender who had challenged the BJP's sitting MLA, Vithhal Shankar Awasthi, in the assembly elections.

Despite the pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah stood firm in their choice of Agrawal, sidelining the incumbent MP Subhash Bahedia, who was also vying for the ticket but faced resistance from certain quarters.

Bhilwara's political landscape is complex, with its demographic primarily dominated by Gurjars and Brahmins.

The Congress, in response, shifted Damodar Gurjar, a retired RPS officer, who was initially slated for Bhilwara, to Rajsamand due to local opposition branding him an outsider.

Instead, the Congress has put forward the seasoned CP Joshi, a former Union minister and the winner of the 2009 parliamentary election from Bhilwara. Joshi's track record, especially in securing projects like the Chambal water initiative and the highway in Bhilwara, has bolstered his candidacy.

In response to these developments, Damodar Agrawal expressed confidence in BJP's victory, predicting a margin of five lakh votes in their favour on every seat in Rajasthan.

The stage is set for an intense electoral battle in Bhilwara, with both parties gearing up for a tough fight to secure this crucial seat.