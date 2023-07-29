 Intermittent Rains Bring Down Day Temperature By 4 Degrees C, Provides Relief To Denizens
Day temperature on Friday was 26.4 degrees Celsius while night temperature on Thursday was 24.5 degrees Celsius.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rains with varying intensity lashed various parts of the city again after a break of three days, on Friday. Another spell of rain has provided relief to the citizens from the hot and humid weather conditions as the cool breeze coupled with showers pulled down the day temperature by four degrees Celsius in 24 hours.

With this, the difference in day and night temperatures decreased to just two degrees Celsius. The cool breeze continued to soothe the city till late night giving reasons to the denizens to throng food stalls.

The regional meteorological department officials said that the condition would remain the same on Saturday as the city would continue to witness light to moderate rains. In the morning, it was humid and the Sun remained partially cloudy, though it did drizzle in some parts of the city.

But, the sudden rain in many parts in the afternoon caught many people unaware, and they were left drenched while going to their destinations.  The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees less than normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal.

Morning and evening humidity was 93 per cent and 94 per cent, respectively. The meteorological department has predicted that the weather will remain cloudy for the next three days and precipitation may continue.

Trough Passing Through Sidhi  

The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Ganganagar, Delhi, Aligarh, Orai, Sidhi, Ambikapur, Jharsuguda, Balasore and thence east-south eastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation lies over Haryana and neighbourhoods in lower tropospheric levels.

The Met officials said that under the influence of these conditions, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region on July 29 and reduction thereafter.

