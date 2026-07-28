Inspired By Indore's Waste Management System, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Orders Pilot Project To Cut Landfill Garbage

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to introduce a pilot project based on Indore's waste management system in one municipal zone.

The move aims to improve waste segregation and reduce the amount of garbage reaching Delhi's landfill sites.

During a review meeting with MCD officials on Monday, the Lieutenant Governor raised concerns over the city's waste management.

He noted that a large share of household waste is still not being separated at the source, resulting in nearly half of the daily garbage ending up in landfills.

Pointing to Indore's success in maintaining cleanliness over the years, Sandhu said its waste management system could help Delhi improve its own operations. He stressed that fresh waste should be processed every day using proper methods so that it does not pile up.

He also instructed officials to set up a system to regularly monitor waste processing and ensure that garbage is cleared at the same pace as it is generated.

Apart from waste management, the meeting reviewed several civic issues, including drain cleaning, steps to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon, preparedness for dengue and malaria, the progress of the PM-UDAY scheme, traffic congestion near toll plazas, and plans for the upcoming winter season.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed the MCD to prepare a detailed winter action plan to control air pollution, focus on repairing damaged roads, and carry out a safety audit of roads maintained by the civic body.