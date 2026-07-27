68th Green Corridor Set Up In Indore After 25-Year-Old Delcared Brain Dead; Heart Transported To Ahmedabad, Liver To City's Apollo Rajshree Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 68th green corridor was set up from Indore to Ahmedabad to transport the heart of a 25-year-old man whose organs were donated to save the life of a 28-year-old man in Ahmedabad.

According to information, Gaurav Dave, 25, son of Satish Dave and Kavita Dave and a resident of Khajuri Bazaar, suffered a sudden brain haemorrhage on July 13. He was admitted to Rajshree Apollo Hospital, but his condition did not improve despite treatment.

After two medical examinations as per the prescribed procedure, a specialist team declared him brain-dead on Sunday night.

Heart, liver, kidneys and eyes donated

Amid their grief, the Dave family decided to donate Gaurav’s heart, liver, kidneys and eyes, giving a new chance of life to multiple patients. To transport the donated organs safely, Indore created its 68th green corridor on Monday.

Gaurav’s liver was transplanted into a 42-year-old patient admitted to Rajshree Apollo Hospital. His heart was transported through the green corridor to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad, where it will be transplanted into a 28-year-old man.

His two kidneys were donated to two women aged 22 and 52 undergoing treatment at Choithram Hospital in Indore. His eyes were donated through Shankara Eye Bank.

The lungs were initially allocated to a patient at Apollo Hospital, Chennai, under central government organ allocation guidelines. However, due to logistical issues in Chennai, the lung donation was cancelled at the last moment.

2 corridors created

Two green corridors were created on Monday. The first route from Apollo Hospital to Indore Airport was completed in 13 minutes at 8:02 am, while the 2nd corridor from Apollo Hospital to Choithram Hospital was completed in 16 minutes at 9:15 am. Indore Traffic Police played a key role in ensuring smooth transportation.

Guard of honour given to donor

As a mark of respect, a guard of honour was given to organ donor Gaurav Dave at Apollo Hospital, with people forming a human chain and showering flowers during his final farewell.

Muskaan Group volunteers and Apollo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Abhilash Pillai expressed gratitude and condolences during the ceremony.

67th green corridor

The city’s 67th green corridor was created on March 24, 2026, to transport the organs of 34-year-old civil engineer Anupam Nalme from Shujalpur, who was declared brain-dead after a brain haemorrhage.

With his family’s consent, his kidneys and skin were donated. His kidneys were transported to Shalby Hospital, where they were transplanted into a 34-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.

His donated skin will help burn victims and patients undergoing reconstructive surgeries. The initiative marked another milestone in Indore’s organ donation network.