Indore's Aspiring Actor Saves Four Lives Through Organ Donation, Heart Airlifted To Ahmedabad | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The organs of 25-year-old Gaurav Dave, a casting coordinator and aspiring actor from Indore, gave a new lease of life to four patients after his family consented to organ donation following his brain death.

His heart was transplanted into a 28-year-old man in Ahmedabad, while his liver and kidneys were transplanted into patients in Indore. His eyes were also donated for corneal transplantation.

Gaurav, son of Satish Dave and Kavita Dave of Khajuri Bazaar, was admitted to Apollo Hospital Phase II on July 13 after suffering a severe brain haemorrhage.

Despite intensive treatment, doctors declared him brain dead after the mandatory two-stage certification process.

Amid their grief, Gaurav's sister Vaidehi Rathi, brother-in-law Palkesh Rathi and brother Ritik Chavare, after discussions with doctors and volunteers of Muskan Parmarthik Trust, consented to donate his organs.

His heart was allocated to a 28-year-old patient at UN Mehta Hospital, Ahmedabad.

His liver was transplanted into a 42-year-old man at Apollo Hospital, Indore, while his kidneys were transplanted into a 22-year-old and a 52-year-old woman at Choithram Hospital. His eyes were donated to an eye bank for corneal transplantation.

A Green Corridor from Apollo Hospital to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport was cleared in just 13 minutes to airlift the heart to Ahmedabad. Another Green Corridor to Choithram Hospital took 16 minutes.

Indore Traffic Police coordinated both transfers with support from SOTTO, Apollo Hospital and Muskan Parmarthik Trust.

As a mark of respect, Gaurav was accorded the Guard of Honour at Ram Bagh Crematorium, a tribute instituted by the Madhya Pradesh government for organ donors.

Family members, hospital staff, Muskan volunteers and public representatives bid him a tearful farewell, remembering a young man whose final act gave hope to others.

Four Lives Saved, Sight Restored

Heart: 28-year-old man, UN Mehta Hospital, Ahmedabad

Liver: 42-year-old man, Apollo Hospital, Indore

Kidney 1: 22-year-old woman, Choithram Hospital

Kidney 2: 52-year-old woman, Choithram Hospital

Eyes: Donated for corneal transplantation

68th Green Corridor

Apollo Hospital ? Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport: 13 minutes

Apollo Hospital ? Choithram Hospital: 16 minutes

Coordinated by: Indore Traffic Police, SOTTO, Apollo Hospital and Muskan Parmarthik Trust

A Hero Beyond The Screen

Gaurav Dave dreamed of becoming an actor. Though his journey ended at 25, his family's decision to donate his organs transformed multiple lives, making his final act one of hope, courage and generosity.