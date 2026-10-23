Injured Leopard Evades Capture For Second Day Near Indore Bypass; Panic Grips Umariya Khurd Village | VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Widespread panic persisted in Umariya Khurd village, situated directly opposite Crescent Water Park on Ujjaini Road under the Khudail police station limits, for the second consecutive day on Friday, October 23, 2026. Following a dramatic sighting on Thursday morning, when a wild leopard entered a residential property and rested on an open veranda, fresh reports confirmed that the big cat was spotted roaming through agricultural fields right behind local resident Hariom Thakur's house late Thursday afternoon and again early Friday.

A viral video circulating across social media platforms clearly shows the leopard limping and bearing noticeable, bloody wound marks on its head and face. Local villagers speculate that the marks might have been caused by pellets or a territorial clash with another predator in the nearby hills. Wildlife officials suspect the animal was injured before straying into human habitation. Experts warn that a wounded big cat can be particularly unpredictable, aggressive and prone to attacking humans or livestock in self-defence.

🎥 Injured Leopard Evades Capture For Second Day In Umariya Khurd; Panic Mounts Near Indore Bypass As Villagers Demand Urgent Action #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Leopard https://t.co/mktYMXFCAS — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 23, 2026

With the animal remaining at large after 48 hours of searching, outraged local villagers have criticised the Forest Department's response, demanding immediate cage deployment and round-the-clock patrolling.

Chronology Of The Incident And Local Reaction

The Initial Sighting On Thursday Morning: The big cat unexpectedly entered Umariya Khurd village, resting briefly near a house veranda before fleeing into nearby bushes when rescue teams approached.

Field Sightings From Thursday 4:00 PM To Friday Morning: Farmer Hariom Thakur reported seeing the leopard again in his agricultural fields directly behind residential structures. Villagers noted that farmers are currently forced to enter fields for crucial crop irrigation, placing them in direct danger.

Prior Livestock Attacks: Hariom Thakur disclosed that on October 8, a leopard had previously entered his farmhouse area and killed tethered livestock. Additionally, a cow was preyed upon in the nearby Choral range earlier in the week.

Key Data On Leopards In The Indore Forest Division

Total Leopard Population In Madhya Pradesh: 3,907

Estimated Leopards In Indore Forest Division: Over 110

Concentration In Choral And Mhow Forest Ranges: 70

Leopards Within Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary: 4

Distance From Ralamandal Forest Boundary To Village: Barely 2 kilometres

Leopards In Indore And Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict

Why Are Leopards Entering Residential Areas?

The contiguous forest patch spanning Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary and Devguradia serves as a core natural habitat for over 10 active leopards. With human development and townships stretching right up to the 2-kilometre forest border, overlapping territories are inevitable.

Stray dogs, domestic pets and unprotected farm cattle in outer bypass colonies such as Manglia, Sahara City and Silver Springs act as major attractants for predators seeking easy prey. Seasonal water shortages in hilly terrain often force leopards to descend towards agricultural irrigation channels and peripheral village wells.

Timeline Of Recent Leopard Sightings And Rescues In Indore (2025 - 2026)

March 20, 2025: Leopard spotted in a township in the Manglia Bypass area.

November 22, 2023: A massive four-day search operation was conducted in Silver Springs Phase-2.

December 15, 2025: A leopard was successfully captured and relocated from Sahara City.

January 15, 2026: A rescue operation was carried out after a leopard fell into an open well near Crescent Water Park.

January 30, 2026: A leopard sighting was reported inside the Mhow Army War College campus.

February 1, 2026: A leopard was captured in Sanawadiya village near Devguradia.

March 2026: A leopard rescue operation was completed in the Asrawad Grid area.

Forest Department Operations And Police Advisory

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Lal Singh Sudhakar confirmed that rescue units under Rescue In-charge Shersingh Katara are conducting intensive field searches across a 2-kilometre radius. Two specialised rescue cages with bait have been placed near suspected movement tracks.

Guidelines Issued For Area Residents:

Farmers must refrain from entering agricultural fields alone, especially at night or during early morning hours.

Children and elderly residents must remain strictly indoors.

Ensure all farm cattle and domestic animals are kept inside reinforced sheds.

Residents are advised not to approach or provoke the wounded animal and to immediately contact the Forest Department's rescue hotline upon spotting pugmarks or movement.