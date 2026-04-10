Indore News: Panic Among Residents As Leopards & 2 Cubs Spotted In Sulkhedi

Indore News: Leopard Family In Sulkhedi, Residents Panic | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard sighting was reported in the Sulkhedi area near Mangaliya, causing concern among local residents. According to villagers, a group of four leopards, two adults and two cubs, was seen moving through agricultural fields and nearby forested patches, particularly during the early morning hours.

Residents reported spotting the animals on the outskirts of the village, near farmland, instilling fear among farmers and daily commuters. Movement of livestock was also affected, as villagers avoided taking cattle out alone.

The forest department was informed about the incident, and officials visited the area to assess the situation. Authorities advised residents to remain cautious, avoid isolated areas, and ensure the safety of children and livestock.

No attacks or injuries were reported. Officials stated that the presence of leopards in the area could have been due to habitat disturbance or the search for food and water. The situation was kept under close monitoring.