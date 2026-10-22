Leopard Spotted Near Crescent Water Park In Indore, Residents Panic Over Reports Of Injuries | VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of the Umariya Khurd area near Crescent Water Park in Indore were left worried after a leopard reportedly entered a house opposite the water park on Thursday morning. The animal is said to be injured, although its condition has not yet been officially confirmed.

According to local reports, the leopard was spotted at the house of a resident identified as Thakur. News of the sighting quickly spread through the area, raising concerns among people living nearby. A video purportedly showing the leopard has also circulated, but its location and authenticity need to be verified.

#WATCH | #Leopard Spotted Near Crescent Water Park In #Indore, Residents Panic Over Reports Of Injuries #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #WildLife #IndoreNews https://t.co/O4iezZbB0g — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 22, 2026

Leopard Reportedly Injured

Some residents who reportedly saw the animal said it appeared to have injuries around its head. There has also been speculation that the marks could have been caused by pellets. However, there is no confirmed information about how the leopard was injured.

Forest Department's Response Awaited

The sighting has raised questions about the animal's whereabouts and whether a rescue operation has been carried out. The leopard's current condition and the status of any rescue effort need to be confirmed by the Forest Department.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious and avoid approaching the animal if it is spotted again. People should inform forest officials or the police rather than attempting to capture or drive the leopard away themselves.