INFLATION STRIKES: Loose milk to be dearer by Rs 3 per litre from today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The rise in prices of essential commodities continues unabated, hitting the common man hard. Now, it is the turn of milk prices. From Wednesday, loose milk (home-delivered) will be sold at Rs 57 per litre; a hike of Rs 3 per litre.

The Indore Dugdha Vikreta Sangha, which sells loose milk from shops and also makes deliveries of milk to homes, decided to increase the prices of milk at its meeting held on Tuesday. The Sangha claimed that most of the increase in prices would be directly passed on to the milk producers (farmers) because the price of animal feed, cottonseed cakes, power, diesel, labour, and other inputs have gone up. Currently, consumers are getting milk at Rs 54 per litre.

Sangha president, Bharat Mathurawala said, “We’ve decided to support milk producers and sellers who are facing a steep hike in the cost of transport, price of cottonseed cake, fodder etc. Loose milk sold from shops will be sold at Rs 61 per litre, inclusive of all other expenses.”

He added that Rs 2.40/litre will be given to the farmers, while the remaining 0.60 paisa/litre will be the traders’ share.

There are about 1.5 lakh milk-producing farmers in the district and adjoining areas. An average of 12 lakh litres of milk are being produced in the district, of which around 8 lakh litres are sold as ‘loose’.

Sangha’s meeting was presided over by Bharat Mathurawala, and leading milk sellers Umashankar Joshi, Tulsiram Pal, Mahesh Sharma, Shankarlal Joshi, Bhanu Purohit, and others attended the meeting.

Milk prices of other brands (as per local milk parlour)

Mother Dairy

Gold: Rs 66 per ltr

Toned: Rs 48 per ltr

Sanchi

Gold: Rs 64 per ltr

Toned: Rs 48 per ltr

Amul

Gold: Rs 65 per ltr

Toned: Rs 48 per ltr

Amul Taaza: Rs 53 per ltr