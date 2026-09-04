Industrial Boom In MP’s Neemuch: 350+ MSMEs Bring ₹350 Crore Investment, 8,000 Jobs | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch has witnessed significant industrial growth over the past two years, with more than 350 new MSME units established in the district.

These units have attracted investments of over Rs 350 crore and generated employment for more than 8,000 people.

New industrial areas have been approved at Sagarana and Pitakhedi, where over 400 industrial plots are expected to be available to investors.

Cluster development has progressed in Kesarpura and Sagarana, while work is underway at Daru village.

According to the district administration, proposed industrial projects involving Gold Crest Cement, Sunlight Alcolite, Swaraj Shooting, Suvidha Rayon and Dhanuka Biotech could bring investments exceeding Rs 7,000 crore and create more than 6,000 additional jobs.

Banks provided MSME loans worth Rs 1,081 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 1,276 crore in 2025-26. Under the 'Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana', 812 beneficiaries have received loans exceeding Rs 67.34 crore since 2023-24.