Indore's Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Returns From Rajasthan; Father Alleges Human Trafficking Plot

Indore Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Returns From Rajasthan; Father Alleges Human Trafficking Plot | Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 14-year-old missing girl was finally traced after 40 days in Rajasthan on Tuesday. She went missing on March 18, from Indore's Kushwah Nagar under the Banganga police station.

The father suspected involvement of a young man from the area, who had come to Indore for work.

The youth's parents told the police that the pair was in Rajasthan, staying with his maternal uncle, a transgender individual.

According to the police, the Class 10 student, a resident of Kushwah Nagar, had left with her boyfriend, Lakhan. However, although the girl arrived in Indore on Saturday, her medical examination was conducted two days later, on Monday.

The girl's father has alleged that his daughter was sent to Rajasthan with the intention of being sold.

He claims that she was sent back to Indore in a dramatic turn of events, only after the name of the youth's maternal uncle surfaced during the investigation.

Lakhan's maternal uncle resides in Charbhujanath, Rajasthan.

According to the family, he is a transgender individual. When the police arrived to conduct a raid there, they found neither of them, and the team returned. It was only after this that the pair arrived at the police station.

They have also levelled allegations against the police, accusing them of failing to conduct a proper investigation and of intimidation.

According to the report, the youth had come to Indore in December in search of employment. He worked for approximately 15 days before returning home, but he remained in contact with the girl.

On March 18, he took her away with him. Following this incident, the police had initially visited his home in the Sarda police station area of ​​Mahidpur.

The police have registered a complaint against the accused Lakhan, and a probe is underway.