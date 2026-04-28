IHM-Indore Students Secure Placement In Top Hotels Like Taj, ITC & Oberoi

Emotional Farewell for IHM Students; Placements Secured in Top Hotel Chains | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A heartfelt farewell ceremony was organised at the Institute of Hotel Management, IPS Academy, where second-year students bid an emotional goodbye to their seniors from the Bachelor of Hotel Management and BBA in Hotel Management programmes.

The event celebrated the achievements of the outgoing batch, with several students securing On-the-Job Training (OJT) opportunities at leading hospitality brands such as ITC Hotels, Taj Hotels, and Oberoi Hotels & Resorts. Selected students will receive a monthly stipend ranging from ₹12,000 to ₹23,000, along with accommodation and meals.

Executive Director Nishit Jain and Principal J.K. Gupta were present on the occasion, along with senior students Mayur Gupta and Shalinder Rathore. They congratulated the students and extended their best wishes for a successful career in the hospitality and service sector. Speakers emphasised the importance of discipline, dedication, and continuous learning during training.

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Alumnus Mayur Gupta (batch of 2009), currently working in Japan, shared insights from his professional journey. He highlighted the growing demand for hospitality graduates across sectors such as hotels, airlines, malls, and airline catering. He also pointed out career opportunities in hospitals, banks, and corporate houses as facility managers, as well as entrepreneurial ventures like catering services and restaurants.

The programme also featured a cake-cutting ceremony and a grand lunch, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. The event concluded with Principal J.K. Gupta expressing gratitude to the Executive Director, alumni, and participants for making the occasion memorable.