Licensed Pistol, Cash Stolen From UP Businessman’s Car Parked Outside Wedding Venue In Indore

Licensed Pistol, Cash Stolen From Indore Businessman’s Car Outside Wedding Venue |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves decamped with a bag containing cash and a licensed pistol in just 10 minutes after shattering the window of a businessman’s car parked outside a wedding venue under Bhanwarkua police station limits.

The victim, Keshav Soni, a businessman from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, had arrived at Malhar Garden with his family to attend his cousin's wedding. According to Soni, the family entered the venue while the driver parked the vehicle. The driver then followed them inside for a meal.

Upon finding that the meal had not yet been served, the driver returned to the car within 10 minutes, only to discover the glass broken and the valuables missing. The stolen items included a licensed pistol and approximately Rs10,000 in cash.

Police arrived at the scene, where forensic teams collected fingerprints from the vehicle. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the thieves.

CRIME AT A GLANCE

* Location: Malhar Garden, Bhanwarkua

* Timeframe: 10 minutes

* Items stolen: Licensed pistol and Rs10,000 cash

* Victim: Keshav Soni, businessman

* Police action: Forensic analysis and CCTV review