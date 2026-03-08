MP News: Thief Steals Sports Bike, Cash Worth Over 3 Lakh From Gwalior Showroom Within 14 Minutes |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A theft was reported at a bike showroom in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, on Sunday.

According to information, the crime occurred at Sachin Tendulkar Marg in Gwalior, where a thief broke the lock and stole a sports bike and cash.

The entire incident took place in just 14 minutes and was captured on CCTV cameras. ThatiPur police have registered a case against an unknown accused and started an investigation.

According to information, Sohail, son of Nasir Khan and a resident near Bharat Talkies in Shinde Ki Chhawani, works as the manager at SK Motors showroom located on Sachin Tendulkar Marg.

On Friday night, he closed the showroom as usual and went home.

Around 1 am, his landlord called and informed him that the showroom locks were broken and the shutter was open.

Sohail immediately reached the showroom and found that ₹48,900 in cash kept in a drawer and a Yamaha R-15 sports bike were missing. The stolen bike is worth about ₹2.25 lakh.

Police reached the spot and started an investigation. CCTV footage showed the thief breaking the lock, entering the showroom, taking cash from the drawer and then escaping with the sports bike.

Police said the entire theft was carried out in just 14 minutes, even though around 60 vehicles passed by the road during that time.

Efforts are being made to identify the accused based on CCTV footage and he will be arrested soon.