MP News: Tractor Carrying Labourers Overturns After Steering Failure In Morena; 8 Women Among Injured

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A road accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on Sunday, which caused injuries to more than half a dozen people, including women.

According to information, the incident occurred near Bansi Mod in the Bagchini police station area of Morena district.

It is said that a tractor carrying labourers overturned after its steering suddenly failed.

Over half a dozen people were injured in the incident, including 8 women and the tractor driver.

According to information, Bijendra, son of Vinod Jatav, was taking labourers in a tractor after they had finished harvesting mustard and were on their way to another location.

As the tractor reached near Bansi Mod, its steering reportedly failed. The driver lost control and the tractor overturned on the roadside.

After the accident, panic and cries for help were heard at the spot. Local villagers immediately reached the site and rescued the injured people. All the injured were taken to the District Hospital in Morena for treatment.

Doctors provided primary treatment and admitted the injured to the hospital. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and have started an investigation.

Morena witnessed fire

Recently, a massive fire broke out in the bushes of the Chambal ravines in Morena, causing panic among local residents.

The incident occurred near Nayagaon Useth village in the Mahua area. According to reports, dry grass in the Chambal River ravine caught fire and the flames spread rapidly.

Villagers noticed thick smoke and large flames and immediately informed the Mahua police station.

Station in-charge Dharmendra Gaur and his team reached the spot and tried to control the fire with the help of locals while also informing the fire brigade.