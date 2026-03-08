MP News: Speeding Bolero Hits Bike In Sehore; Two Minors Killed, Two Injured |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two teenagers were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding SUV hit a motorcycle carrying four youths late Saturday night in Sehore.

The accident occurred around 11 p.m. near the Moti Baba Temple, between the Sugar Factory intersection and Luniya intersection. According to eyewitnesses, the SUV driver was driving recklessly and at high speed.

After hitting the bike, the Bolero lost control. The vehicle first hit a tractor parked on the roadside and then rammed into a house.

According to reports, all four young men were riding the same bike at the time of the accident. Meanwhile, Sunil, son of Ranjeet Singh Thakur (48), a resident of Hanuman Phatak, Sehore, driving a Bolero pickup with registration number MP-37-G-1073, hit four youths riding a bike.

Notably, the Bolero that collided had a "MP Government" sticker written on it. Following the incident, locals apprehended the driver and handed him over to the police. The Kotwali police station has registered a case and launched an investigation.

Four teen, one bike

Amit Chauhan (16), Vivek Chauhan (12), Dheeraj Chauhan (18), and Vikram Chauhan (18) were injured in the accident. All four youths are residents of Luniya Mohalla in Sehore.

Following the accident, all the injured were immediately taken to the District Hospital in Sehore. Doctors declared Amit Chauhan dead after examination. Vivek Chauhan, who was seriously injured, was referred to Bhopal for treatment, where he also died during treatment at Hamidia Hospital.

Drink & drive investigation underway

Police have registered a case under sections 281, 125(A), 106(1) of the Indian Penal Code, and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The accused driver, Sunil Thakur, has been taken into custody and a medical examination has been conducted, and blood samples have been collected for testing.