MP News: Morena Sets Up 24x7 Control Room To Address Summer Water Problems | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya pradesh): As summer approaches, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has established a district-level control room in Morena to address drinking water complaints promptly.

The control room was set up following instructions from Collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid and is being operated under the supervision of Executive Engineer Amar Dahiya.

The facility will function round the clock in three shifts of eight hours each. Residents facing drinking water supply issues can contact the district control room at 07532-225052.

Officials assigned to handle calls include Mahesh Jatav from 6 am to 2 pm, Panjav Singh Yadav from 2 pm to 10 pm and Ravikumar from 10 pm to 6 am. Naresh Sharma and Vishal Gole will manage calls during weekends.

Notably, Salinee Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer for the Sabalgarh section. Officials said her appointment reflects the growing role of women in public administration and service delivery.

Other nodal officers appointed for different areas include RP Bajpayee for Morena subdivision, Ravikant Sharma for Morena district, Harish Tyagi for Jaura, KK Sharma and Pawan Jamre for Ambah, Rahul Jha for Porsa, Narendra Singh Sikarwar for Sabalgarh, and Rahul Palia for Kailaras and Pahadgarh.