Indore's Laxmi Bai Nagar Railway Crossing Closed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of the railway overbridge near Laxmi Bai Nagar Railway Station Maal Godaam will start soon. The construction agency has started preparations for this. PWD closed the Maal Godaam railway crossing located near Laxmi Bai Nagar station on Wednesday. A three-arm bridge is to be constructed on the crossing. The construction company has installed barricades to start work on the crossing.

Commuters will now be able to commute via Polo Ground underbridge or Banganga Square. PWD is spending about Rs 29 crore on the construction of Maal Godaam Overbridge and the target is to complete the construction of this two-lane bridge in one and a half years.

One of its arms is to be built on the Maal Godaam, the second arm on the Bhagirathpura side and the third arm on the MR-4 side towards Bhandari Bridge. The construction of the bridge will provide relief from the crossings and traffic jams that often occur throughout the day.

Most of the trucks coming and going towards the Maal Godaam pass through this crossing. A few days ago, PWD closed the road towards Gaurinagar for the work of the overbridge at Banganga crossing on the Indore-Dewas railway line. Now the work of building overbridges will be done simultaneously on the crossings located on both sides of Laxmibai Nagar railway station.

BRIDGES UNDER CONSTRUCTION BY PWD IN INDORE

Banganga Railway overbridge This 2-lane overbridge is being built at a cost of Rs 35.59 crore. The work of this bridge started in August 2023. The department has set its completion deadline as 24 months which will be till August 2025.

Harniakhedi-Mhow Railway overbridge

This is also a 2-lane bridge to cost Rs 18.76 crore. The department started the work on this bridge in November 2022. This bridge will also take 24 months to complete. The department claims that it will be completed by October 2024.

Lasudia Mori Railway overbridge

The cost of building this overbridge is Rs 31.53 crore. This is also a 2-lane bridge. The department has set the deadline to complete this bridge by 2026.

Mangalia Railway overbridge

The work on this overbridge started in December 2023. This 2-lane bridge is being built for Rs 34.72 crore. It will take 24 months to complete. It will be completed by November 2025.

Reti Mandi Railway overbridge

This is a 4-lane bridge. The cost of this bridge is Rs 38.33 crore. The work of building this bridge was started in May 2023. It will be completed between May 2025 and August 2025.