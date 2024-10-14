 Indore To Get 4 Flyovers On October 14 As ‘Diwali Gift,’ CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Bridges
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore To Get 4 Flyovers On October 14 As ‘Diwali Gift,’ CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Bridges

Indore To Get 4 Flyovers On October 14 As ‘Diwali Gift,’ CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Bridges

The chief executive officer of IDA RP Ahirwar said that CM Yadav will inaugurate the bridges built by the Indore Development Authority at the Phooti Kothi Square, Bhawarkuan Square, Khajrana Square and Luvkush Square.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
article-image
Indore To Get 4 Flyovers Today As ‘Diwali Gift,’ CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Bridges | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Finally! Motorists of the city can hope for a smoother driving experience as the four newly-built flyovers in the city will be opened for traffic today.

Two of them Bharwakuan and Phooti Kothi would be fully operational while only one arm each of the Khajrana and Luvkush flyovers would be opened for traffic as their construction was delayed due to delay in removing religious places.

The remaining side of these flyovers will be opened for the public in upcoming months. All the flyovers would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. It will be the first time that four flyovers will be started on a single day.

FP Photo

The chief executive officer of IDA RP Ahirwar said that CM Yadav will inaugurate the bridges built by the Indore Development Authority at the Phooti Kothi Square, Bhawarkuan Square, Khajrana Square and Luvkush Square. These flyovers will provide ease of traffic to at least 5 to 7 lakh people, and at the same time, the traffic pressure on various routes of the city would be reduced.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather: IMD Predicts Rains, Yellow Alert Issued; Air Quality Improves
Mumbai Weather: IMD Predicts Rains, Yellow Alert Issued; Air Quality Improves
Air India Flight From Mumbai To New York Receives Bomb Threat; Diverted To Delhi
Air India Flight From Mumbai To New York Receives Bomb Threat; Diverted To Delhi
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Needs Pakistan's Help To Qualify For Semi-Finals, Scenario Explained
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Needs Pakistan's Help To Qualify For Semi-Finals, Scenario Explained
Third Assassination Attempt? Man Arrested Near Donald Trump's Rally In California's Coachella With Loaded Firearm; Charged With Illegal Possession
Third Assassination Attempt? Man Arrested Near Donald Trump's Rally In California's Coachella With Loaded Firearm; Charged With Illegal Possession

He said that the main ceremony will be held near Dayal Guru Gate at Phooti Kothi Square. At the remaining places, the flyovers will be made operational by unveiling the plaque and performing Pujan.

FLYOVERS AND THEIR FEATURES FLYOVERS  DETAILS

FP Photo

FP Photo

TIMELINE AT A GLANCE -      

November 21, 2022: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lays foundation stone of Khajrana Square Flyover and Bhanwarkuwan Square Flyover

November 24, 2022 : Work starts on both flyovers

December 29, 2022: Work on the Bhawarkuan Square flyover delayed by 15 days. IDA starts work after the IMC finishes developing a road at Teen Imli Square and traffic passing through Bhawarkuan Square is diverted towards the Rajiv Gandhi Square via Khandwa Road and towards Teen Imli Square

February 12, 2023: Bhoomi Pujan of Phooti Kothi Flyover performed

March 10, 2023: 1313 trees cut and transplanted in nearby forest areas and other places.

Read Also
Indore Metro Going Extra Mile To Get Set For Public, Night Trials Start
article-image

BHANWARKUAN FLYOVER

BHANWARKUAN FLYOVER

BHANWARKUAN FLYOVER | FP Photo

The length of this flyover is 625 meters and has been constructed along the sides of the BRTS at a cost of around Rs 47.27 crore. With its construction, the traffic going from Khatiwala tank to Khandwa road at Tantya Bhil Square (Bhanwarkuan Square) will be able to go straight underneath the flyover while vehicles travelling from Bholaram Ustand junction towards Holkar College and vice-versa will use the flyover.

PHOOTI KOTHI FLYOVER

PHOOTI KOTHI FLYOVER

PHOOTI KOTHI FLYOVER | FP Photo

The length of this flyover is 610 meters and its width is 24 meters. About Rs 55 crore has been spent on its construction. The traffic coming from the flyover will be able to go directly to AB road. Under it an obligatory space of about 45 meters has been kept through which the traffic coming from Mhow Naka can go straight towards Phooti Kothi and its adjacent colonies.

KHAJRANA FLYOVER

KHAJRANA FLYOVER

KHAJRANA FLYOVER | FP Photo

The length of this flyover will be 650 meters and it has two arms (3-lane each). About Rs 41.18 crore has been spent on its construction. The traffic coming from the flyover will be able to go directly to Ring Road towards Bengali Square.

LUVKUSH FLYOVER

LUVKUSH FLYOVER

LUVKUSH FLYOVER | FP Photo

LUVKUSH FLYOVERA six-lane bridge built at Lavkush Square connecting the Super Corridor and MR 10. This bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 56.67 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Goddess Durga Bid Farewell After Sindoor Khela

Indore: Goddess Durga Bid Farewell After Sindoor Khela

Indore To Get 4 Flyovers On October 14 As ‘Diwali Gift,’ CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Bridges

Indore To Get 4 Flyovers On October 14 As ‘Diwali Gift,’ CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Bridges

Madhya Pradesh: PSC-2024 Starts Next Week; Admit Cards Available Until October 19

Madhya Pradesh: PSC-2024 Starts Next Week; Admit Cards Available Until October 19

Madhya Pradesh: Now, BEd, MEd Students To Cancel Their Own Admissions Online

Madhya Pradesh: Now, BEd, MEd Students To Cancel Their Own Admissions Online

Bhopal ₹1,814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Afzalpur Police Register Case Against Kingpin Premsukh Patidar

Bhopal ₹1,814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Afzalpur Police Register Case Against Kingpin Premsukh Patidar