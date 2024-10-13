Indore Metro Going Extra Mile To Get Set For Public, Night Trials Start | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has started a trial run of the metro rail every night for 4 to 5 hours to ensure that the train runs without any glitches, once the commercial run starts. Metro officials said that recently the department has started a new practice that every night the metro train is being run over the super priority corridor from Gandhi Nagar to Super Corridor 3.

In this trial run the signalling system of the metro is being checked and glitches and errors corrected. Officials said that during the trial run the train is operated both by the operator and in the automatic mode. The speed of the train and its braking capacity is being checked by installing various signals at every station and even midway and the train is signalled to increase and decrease speed, halt etc. The officials said that even though the train runs on automatic mode but initially it will be operated through an operator so that no mishaps occur.

“We are operating the train during night hours so that its functioning can be checked properly. The commercial run of the train over priority corridor is expected soon”

-Shobhit Tandon, Director (System) Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited

Work progress of metro so far

The work of Indore Metro till Khajrana Square is in progress and the elevated corridor from Gandhi Nagar till Radisson Square is almost complete and girder launching will be done over the corridor till Khajrana Square. The work of stations has also increased and at many stations of the corridor elevators and escalators have been installed. Gandhi Nagar station is also been completed and only little work is remaining. Similarly, Metro Control Centre has also been set up for proper command and operations of the train.

Vijay Nagar Police Station to be acquired for metro station

A huge metro station will be built at Vijay Nagar Square, for which the Metro Corporation has demanded land from both sides. On one side, some part of the Vijay Nagar bus stand land and on the other side Vijay Nagar police station land will be required for this. Hence, the police station will be demolished and shifted to another place. In return, the police department has also demanded about 6 acres of land from the administration.

New stock of metro rakes arrives

Indore Metro's Yellow Line added the s 9th Rolling Stock (3-car train set) at Gandhi Nagar Depot. S Krishna Chaitanya, MD, MPMRCL congratulated the entire team. The 9th set of rolling stock for Indore Metro’s Yellow Line has arrived and has been successfully unloaded at the Gandhi Nagar Depot, pushing the city’s rapid transit project closer to its goal. In August, Indore Metro saw the safe arrival of a new 3-car train set, increasing the total count to six and in September two more sets also arrived.

This is part of the continuous effort to expand the Yellow Line, which will provide efficient, reliable transportation for Indore’s residents. 27 Metro coaches have reached the Indore depot so far. A total of 75 are to come for the Indore project, while 81 will be given for Bhopal Metro. MPMRCL has handed over the contract to Alstom India for Rs 3248 crore.

These international-level state-of-the-art coaches are being manufactured at the company's plant near Baroda. Along with the communication-based train control signalling system, the company will also maintain these coaches for 15 years. The company's coaches are also running in London, Singapore and Stockholm.