Indore's IMA Marks World Book Day With Inspiring Literary Exchange

IMA Marks World Book Day With Inspiring literary Exchange | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking the occasion of World Book Day, the Indore Management Association (IMA) organised an engaging and thought-provoking programme titled Step Forward and Share and Speak Your Story on Thursday at its meeting room at Jal Auditorium.

he event witnessed enthusiastic participation from book lovers, students, and association members, turning the venue into a vibrant hub of ideas and expression.

The programme began with an insightful address by Kamna Baherwani, who highlighted the transformative power of books. Baherwani emphasized that books go beyond being mere sources of knowledge, they play a crucial role in shaping personality, fostering positive thinking, and guiding individuals through life’s challenges.

The central theme, Step Forward and Share, encouraged participants to reflect upon and share the lessons, inspirations, and experiences they derived from their favourite books. Speakers expressed how reading had influenced their perspectives, enriched their thinking, and brought meaningful changes in their lives. Each presentation stood out for its depth and personal connect.

In the first segment, titled Creative Corner, participants showcased their artistic side by designing bookmarks and engaging in book-related activities. The session was marked by creativity, enthusiasm, and active involvement from all attendees.

The highlight of the event was the Speak Your Story session, where individuals opened up about their reading journeys and shared inspiring life experiences. The session struck an emotional chord with the audience, fostering a sense of connection and positivity throughout the hall.

The event also underscored how a single book can hold different meanings for different readers, making literary discussions more diverse and engaging. It reinforced the idea that books serve not just as reading material but as powerful mediums for dialogue, exchange of ideas, and collective growth.

Among those present were Ishani Maheshwari and Pratyush Helen, along with several other members and students who contributed to the programme’s success.

Concluding the event, the management association extended gratitude to all participants and encouraged continued participation in such enriching initiatives. The programme left behind a lasting message, that books are not confined to shelves but live through conversations, connections, and shared experiences long after the event concludes.