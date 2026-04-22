Indore Management Association To Host Literary Event On World Book Day In Indore

IMA invites book lovers for storytelling | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Book Day, the Indore Management Association (IMA) is set to organise a unique literary event titled Step Forward and Share & Speak Your Story on Thursday.

The programme will be held at the IMA Meeting Room, Jal Auditorium, South Tukoganj, starting at 5:00 pm.

The initiative aims to bring together book lovers and provide a platform for them to share the inspiration and life lessons they have gained from their favourite books. Centred around the theme Step Forward and Share, the event encourages participants to express how reading has influenced their thoughts, perspectives and personal growth.

The programme will be conducted in two phases. From 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm, a Creative Corner will engage attendees in designing bookmarks and participating in interactive, book-based activities.

This will be followed by the Speak Your Story session from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, during which participants will take the stage to share their experiences.

IMA has invited all literature enthusiasts to join the event, share their stories and inspire others through the power of books.