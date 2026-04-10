Indore–Edalabad Economic Corridor In Final Phase, Boost To Trade And Connectivity

Major Infrastructure Taking Shape As Work Gains Pace On Pune Outer Ring Road’s Western Corridor | Sourced

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Work on the Indore - Edalabad Economic Corridor is progressing at a fast pace, with a major stretch between Balwada and Dhangao now in its final stages.

The 40.4-kilometre-long road project, being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is expected to improve travel and open new opportunities for trade.

One of the main highlights of the project is a grand 1,275-metre-long bridge being built over the Narmada River.

The bridge will stand on 30 pillars and will feature modern LED lighting. Its design will also reflect local culture. It will create a potential tourist attraction.

The corridor is being developed with modern engineering and safety standards.

A 480-metre-long Railway Over Bridge (ROB) has been constructed, along with several underpasses and large bridges to ensure smooth and safe movement of vehicles.

The road design aims to reduce the risk of accidents.

Once completed, the corridor will provide better and direct connectivity between Indore and South India.

It is expected to save travel time and boost trade and tourism in the region. The high-tech road is likely to be opened for public use soon.