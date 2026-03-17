Indore News: NHAI To Build Elevated Corridor, Flyovers And Underpass On NH-52 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Travellers passing through the Pigdambar to Dhamnod stretch of NH-52 will get major traffic relief in the near future.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will build a six-lane elevated corridor ahead of Rau Circle at Pigdambar, two flyovers at the entry and exit points of the Dhamnod Bypass, and a Vehicular Underpass (VUP) at Sirsodiya Junction, from where travellers turn towards Mandu.

Authorities will award contracts for these works by the end of this month, and construction is likely to begin soon afterwards.

According to information from the NHAI Regional Office in Bhopal, these initiatives aim to reduce increasing traffic congestion on National Highway-52, including the Indore-Mhow route, and improve road safety. The proposed structures will create a more organised flow of traffic on this route, reducing congestion and making travel safer and more convenient.

Six-lane elevated corridor in Pigdambar crossing area

Authorities have approved a plan to construct an approximately 2.1km-long six-lane elevated corridor in the Pigdambar crossing area beyond the Rau Circle flyover. At present, this section has two major intersections and median openings where traffic from local routes and traffic on the National Highway operate at the same level.

The Pigdambar area has witnessed rapid development over the past few years. The growing number of nearby educational institutions, residential colonies, hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments has increased traffic pressure on this route.

Once authorities construct the elevated corridor, the main National Highway traffic will move smoothly on the elevated structure, while local traffic will continue to use a separate route at ground level. This separation will minimise conflicts between highway traffic and local traffic and enable a more organised and efficient flow of vehicles.

Six-lane flyovers at entry and exit points of Dhamnod Bypass

Authorities have also approved the construction of six-lane flyovers, each approximately 1.5km long, at the starting and ending points of the Dhamnod Bypass. At present, traffic entering and exiting the bypass merges with the main National Highway traffic at the same level.

Vehicles arriving from different directions converge at these points, often slowing traffic flow and causing congestion, particularly during peak hours.

Vehicular Underpass at Sirsodiya Junction

Authorities have also approved the construction of a six-lane Vehicular Underpass (VUP) at Sirsodiya Junction on NH-52. The junction connects several surrounding rural and local roads with the National Highway and therefore witnesses constant vehicle movement from multiple directions.

The route also serves as a major approach road to the historic and tourist destination of Mandu.