Indore News: Aadhaar Plea Led To Minor’s Location

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The parents of a 15-year-old boy who left home under the influence of religious preacher Premanand Maharaj heaved a sigh of relief after the minor was rescued by Khajrana police from Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, an official said on Sunday.

The boy had intended to become a disciple at Kalimath Mata Temple. The breakthrough came when he called his father to ask for his Aadhaar card, which the temple management required for enrolment. Khajrana police traced the call location and, with the assistance of Guptkashi police, rescued the minor.

Cracking the case

Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Sendhav said the minor had left home last Wednesday. He left behind a letter stating that he had “realised his true identity” and was leaving to join his “real family”.

A case was registered under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a dedicated team was formed to scan hundreds of hours of CCTV footage. The boy’s photograph was circulated on social media and police wireless networks across multiple states.

Boy reached Kalimath temple after failing to meet Maharaj

The investigation initially led police to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. A team was dispatched there but found that the boy had already moved on to Uttarakhand.

Sendhav said the boy travelled from Indore to Vrindavan by train hoping to meet Premanand Maharaj. After failing to meet him, he decided to travel to Kalimath Mata Temple, a deity he frequently followed on YouTube. He travelled via Rishikesh to reach Rudraprayag.

Enrolment requirement

When the boy expressed his desire to become a disciple, the temple management asked for an identity card. He then called his father to obtain his Aadhaar card. Police traced the call and coordinated with Uttarakhand police for the rescue.

The boy has since been brought back to Indore and reunited with his family. His parents expressed gratitude to the police for their efforts in bringing their son home safely.