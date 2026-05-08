Indoreans Relish Ratnagiri Hapus, Pairi, Malda & Dasheri As 3-Day Fest 'Mango Jatra 2026' Begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh} : Mango lovers in Indore received a special treat today as a three-day 'Mango Jatra 2026' fest was innagurated in Indore. Running from May 8 to May 10, this fair offers city residents the opportunity to authentic Hapus (Alphonso) mangoes, brought directly from the Konkan region of Maharashtra.

More than five major varieties of mangoes have emerged as the main attractions in Jatra at the Gramin Haat Bazaar. The Ratnagiri Hapus (Alphonso), Pairi, Malda, and Dasheri varieties are the fair's primary highlights. Prices range from ₹900 to ₹1,300 per dozen, depending on the size. Smaller-sized Hapus mangoes are also available at rates as low as two dozen for ₹500.

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The Pairi mango—considered the finest variety for making pulp, it has also been specially procured for this event. Malda mangoes, renowned for their unique sweetness and fragrance, are also available here. In addition to Kesar and other popular varieties, several known local mango varieties from the Konkan region are also proudly displayed at the stalls.

Since 2013, Indore has hosted a popular annual fair featuring Marathi delicacies and Konkan products. The event also includes a local 'Chat Chaupati' street food zone and various household items for sale, drawing large, enthusiastic crowds.

The Marathi Social Group Trust and Hippo Corporation have organized a fair that connects Konkan farmers directly to buyers in Indore. By cutting out middle-men, the event ensures customers buy straight from the producers, mangoes are naturally ripened without harmful chemical and the fruit carries a GI tag, proving it is a genuine variety from the Konkan region.

According to Sudhir Dandekar, the convener of the Mango Jatra, this marks the 14th consecutive year of the event. The primary objective of the fair is to provide the people of Indore with authentic, 'GI-tagged' Hapus mangoes—ripened without any adulteration or chemicals. Alongside the mangoes, visitors are also thoroughly enjoying special products from the Konkan region, such as Aam Papad, Kokum Sherbet, and Jackfruit Chips.