Indore News: Food Safety Administration Taken 63 Samples From 19 Units In A Day

Indore News: 63 Samples From 19 Units In A Day | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major action, the Food Safety Administration on Tuesday carried out an inspection drive and collected 63 samples from different food establishments in a single day. It was a major action by officials this year.

On the instructions of District Collector Shivam Verma, officials inspected 19 food establishments and collected 63 samples of various food items for laboratory testing. Samples included namkeen, sev, mixture, sweets, milk products, paneer, curd, khoya items and different types of dal.

The inspections covered well-known market areas such as 56 Dukan, Annapurna Road, Palda, Scheme No. 103 and Mangliya.

Senior Food Officer Manish Swami informed The Free Press Journal that at several namkeen and sweet shops, samples of products such as besan laddoo, peda, milk cake, gujiya, sohanpapdi, gulab jamun, shrikhand and Ratlami sev were taken. At a dairy in Usha Nagar, samples of paneer, curd and chakka were collected.

Action was also taken at a hospital canteen following a complaint received on the CM Helpline. At the hospital canteen, six samples, including vegetable daliya, soya paneer and different types of dal, were taken for testing.

During the inspections, food business operators were instructed to maintain proper cleanliness on their premises, ensure personal hygiene of food handlers, use only permitted food colours in limited quantities and avoid selling stale or expired food items.

A mobile food testing laboratory was also used to conduct an awareness programme at the hospital canteen. Staff members were informed about how to identify adulteration in daily food items and were trained in simple household methods to detect impurities. Officials said such inspection drives and awareness activities will continue in the coming days to ensure safe food for citizens during the festive season.