 What! Onions Spotted On Mango Trees At Narmadapuram Farms
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What! Onions Spotted On Mango Trees At Narmadapuram Farms

In Narmadapuram, farmers are experimenting by hanging onions on mango trees to protect fruits from heat and pests, claiming no impact on quality. Meanwhile, officials at Matkuli use chemical-filled bottles for pest control. These innovative methods highlight farmers’ creative approaches to tackling extreme heat and insect challenges.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 05, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
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Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Summers & Mango make the best combo for most of us, but what if we say, this season there are onions growing on a Mango tree!

As bizarre it may sound, it is pure Science, explained a famer fromMadhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram, after onion were seen hanging from the mango trees on his farm.

Farmer Mahendra explained the logic that just like onions is said to protect humans from heatstroke, they can protect mangoes too. Also, it keeps pests away from the fruit.".

He confirmed that this trick doesn’t affect the fruit’s size, taste, or quality.

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At the government horticulture garden in Matkuli, officials are taking a slightly more 'lab-approved' route. Bottles filled with chemical-mixed water are being hung on trees as a pest control measure. Garden in-charge Sadashiv Kanate also told NDTV that this method helps in managing insects effectively basically giving pests a “do not enter” sign, but in liquid form.

Mango trees in Madhya Pradesh are clearly living their most experimental lives this summer. Whether these hacks are genius innovations or just agricultural jugaad, one thing is certain — Indian farmers never run out of the box  ideas.

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