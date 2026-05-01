Unseasonal Storm Ravages MP Crops Worth ₹400 Crore; 15 Districts Hit, Mango & Wheat Worst-Affected | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rain and gusty winds have caused agricultural losses worth Rs 400 crore across 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh, devastating mango orchards, vegetable fields, mung crops, and wheat consignments that were loaded on tractor-trolleys awaiting weighing at procurement centres and mandis.

The worst-affected regions are Bhopal, Sagar, Jabalpur, and Rewa-Satna. Vegetable crops — onion, tomato, brinjal, bottle gourd, ladyfinger, papaya, and banana — have been severely damaged wherever rainfall was heavy. High-velocity winds triggered significant fruit drop in mango orchards. Experts note that while light rain benefits vegetables and mung, the storm-force winds and heavy downpour have proved destructive.

Farmer Kedar Sirohi said crops of mango, vegetables, and mung were damaged in the field, while wheat loaded at mandis for weighing at procurement centres bore the brunt of the rain.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh state president Kamal Anjana put the total damage at Rs 400 crore. "Wheat which was outside mandis and procurement centres for weighing was affected the most," he said.

The weather has been driven by moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal interacting with an active western disturbance, creating atmospheric instability across the state. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected to continue until May 3.