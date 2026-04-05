MP News: Unseasonal Rain & Hailstorm Flattens Wheat, Mustard, And Gram Crops In Bhind; Farmer Demands Compensation-- VIDEO

MP News: Unseasonal Rain & Hailstorm Flattens Wheat, Mustard, and Gram Crops in Bhind; Farmer Demands Compensation |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Nature's fury unleashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind after an intense spell of extreme weather, accompanied by massive hailstones, flattened standing crops on Saturday.

The severe impact of hailstorms and rain left the farmers in the area destitute and struggling for every grain.

According to reports, heavy rain along with hailstorms lashed out in the Lahar tehsil in the district.

Check out the video:

Crops half-submerged in water

In dozens of villages, heavy rain half-submerged lush standing crops of wheat, mustard, and gram. Farmers lament that nature has washed away both their year-long toil and their fortune. The situation in several villages across Lahar remains extremely critical.

The hailstones were so massive that the standing crops snapped and crashed to the ground. Farmers still stand in their fields, gazing upon their ruined crops; yet, regrettably, despite a calamity of this magnitude, no government official has visited the site thus far.

The hailstones have completely submerged the crops in water and battered them.

Farmers said the sudden natural disaster has pushed them into financial trouble. Many of them depend completely on the harvest for their yearly income, and the damage has left them worried about their future.

Local farmers have now united to demand urgent intervention. They have demanded that the administration initiate a damage assessment survey immediately and announce compensation for the crop loss.

Agricultural experts warn that such unseasonal weather events are becoming increasingly frequent, posing serious challenges to rural livelihoods. For now, however, the focus remains on immediate relief, as thousands of farmers in Lahar struggle to cope with the aftermath of nature’s fury.