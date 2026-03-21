Bhopal News: Unseasonal Rain, Hail Damage Rabi Crops Around 20 Districts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rain and hail have damaged standing Rabi crops in around 20 districts across the Bhopal, Niwari, Malwa, Narmadapuram, Sagar and Jabalpur regions.

Crops such as wheat, gram, vegetables and mustard have been the worst affected. Horticulture crops have also suffered damage.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh state president Kamal Singh Anjana said, “Rain and hail have damaged Rabi crops in around 20 districts, especially in regions such as Niwari, Malwa, Narmadapuram, Sagar and Jabalpur.

It covers almost half of the state in terms of damage. Losses are estimated at up to Rs 1,000 crore in these districts. The government should take immediate steps to assess the damage.”

Farmer Kedar Sirohi said rain and hail have affected crop quality, particularly colour. “The rains have caused widespread lodging, reducing grain quality, inducing premature germination and causing rot in harvested crops.

Moisture and lodging lead to premature sprouting and discolouration, reducing grain size and market value. Rain and humidity also trigger rot and fungal issues in crops left in fields, particularly mustard, which is highly susceptible to pod shattering,” he said.

Joint Director (Agriculture) Rewa Singh Sisodia said, “Data is being received from districts about the damage. The process is under way. We are consistently monitoring the situation in all 20 districts.”