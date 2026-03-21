MP News: Hailstorm Hit Nearly 50% Crops In Gwalior-Chambal Region; VIDEO Shows Ground Completely Covered With Spherical Hailstones

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Weather in the Gwalior-Chambal region has changed suddenly, bringing strong winds, untimely rain and hailstorms that have caused heavy damage to crops.

In Gwalior district, especially in the Dabra tehsil area, hail fell along with thunder and rain, destroying nearly 50 percent of standing rabi crops, including wheat.

A video has surfaced showing hailstorms falling non-stop in parts of the Gwalior-Chambal region, it looks like the rainy season.

Watch the video below :

Rain, Strong Winds And Hailstorms Damages Nearly 50% Of Wheat And Other Crops In Gwalior#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/4cd0sOVTCd — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 21, 2026

Farmers said the hailstones were as big as berries and came along with strong winds and heavy rain. Because of this, crops standing in the fields were flattened and badly damaged.

Many farmers are now standing in their fields and requesting help from the government. They are waiting for officials to visit their villages and conduct a survey of the damage.

Several villages in the Dabra and Bhitarwar areas have reported major crop loss. Farmers from Sekra Jagir village, including Deepak, Akash, Amar Singh, Brijmohan, Sughar Singh and Laxman Singh, said that nearly half of their crops have been destroyed.

They also said that no government officials have reached their fields so far to assess the damage.

Farmers said the sudden natural disaster has pushed them into financial trouble. Many of them depend completely on the harvest for their yearly income, and the damage has left them worried about their future.

Meanwhile, weather conditions also changed suddenly in Shivpuri district. Strong winds, heavy rain and hailstorms damaged standing and harvested crops of wheat and onion. Farmers said both the crops still standing in the fields and those already cut have suffered major losses.

In Ramkhedi village, farmer Dinesh Rawat said that heavy hail fell for around 15 minutes. Due to this, wheat and onion crops were badly damaged. The crops that had already been cut and kept in the fields also got soaked in the rain, raising fears that they may rot.

The sudden weather change created dark skies during the day as strong winds and black clouds covered the area. Soon after, heavy rain and hail started in several places.

Farmers say that the rain and hailstorm came at the time of harvest, ruining their hard work of the entire year. They are now hoping that the government will conduct a survey soon and provide compensation for their losses.