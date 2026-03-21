Indore News: Women Power The Show At MP Transco’s Office In City

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The power transmission system of the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) in Indore has set a unique example, with women handling the entire responsibility of the system. Indore has become the first city in the state where women manage the complete power transmission network.

Additional Chief Engineer Neelam Khanna oversees the operation and maintenance of transmission lines that carry electricity from power generation stations to Indore city. She also supervises transmission arrangements in several nearby districts.

Executive Engineer Namrata Jain handles the maintenance of Indore’s transmission lines. The efficiency and dedication of these officers have ensured that no major disruption in Indore’s power supply has occurred due to transmission line faults for the past several years.

During major festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali, teams carried out maintenance work on transmission lines at night to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply for citizens. Teams also completed transmission line work required for the Indore Metro project and other key projects during night hours whenever necessary.

Women engineers also manage the responsibility of maintaining an uninterrupted power supply from extra high tension (EHT) substations in Indore and the Pithampur region. Executive Engineers Nutan Sharma and Aarti Shilpi oversee substation operation and maintenance.

Women power ready in every season

This dedicated women workforce remains prepared at all times, whether during the day or night, storms or heavy rain, to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Indore city. Through their commitment and efficiency, these officers have dispelled the notion that the power sector is limited to men.

Result of the management’s long-term vision

The strong participation of women in Indore’s transmission system reflects the management’s long-term vision. MP Transco Managing Director Sunil Tiwari said the company has made special efforts over the past five years to promote women in technical roles.

Safe working environment for women

MP Transco provides a safe and supportive working environment for women employees. The organisation offers facilities such as annual sports competitions, cultural activities and other welfare initiatives. However, it expects women employees to meet the same work responsibilities and performance standards as their male counterparts.

Women officers posted in Indore

Additional Chief Engineer: Neelam Khanna

Executive Engineer: Namrata Jain

Executive Engineers (Substation Operation and Maintenance): Nutan Sharma and Aarti Shilpi

Executive Engineer at Load Dispatch Centre: Divya Lal

Engineer Vinita Bhavsar handles testing of extra high-tension substations

Women engineers including Sunita Rathore, Pragya Tripathi, Rajni Nagar, Kushmila Masodkar and Sheetal Alwa also handle various technical responsibilities.